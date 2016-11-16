What’s the hold up with payments DAL?

ALLOW me to express my disappointment on the management of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock (DAL) for delaying outstanding payment for services rendered in 2013.

It has taken almost three years and DAL still owes us outstanding payments that would have been settled years ago.

I front up at the director of finance’s office almost every two weeks but without any positive response.

Since DAL has relocated to a new office in the Central government building this year, they have advised that their accounts are closed by the Finance Department for upgrade of their accounting system to a newer version.

To date, they are still giving us the same excuse.

When will DAL settle our long overdue payments?

I understand the management is not supervising the DAL affairs as required by normal departmental procedures and believe all is not well at the department.

We have lost loved ones who contributed to the service provided to the department are not able to enjoy the fruit of their labour.

Can the minister or a responsible person in the department at least shed some light on the issue?

Peekay, Via email

