Wheelchair pastor feeling closer to God

A PASTOR who has been in a wheelchair since childhood has been ordained by the Nazarene church as an elder.

Reverend Kaiyapas Maino, 30, from Chimbu, said after the ceremony that he would serve God “as long as I live”.

“I thank God for his continuous blessings upon my life. That’s his calling so I will serve him as long as I live,” he said.

“I am his instrument to extend the kingdom, though on a wheelchair.”

He also said the job came with a lot of responsibility which he would try to fulfill.

He is the third-born in a family of four brothers and a sister. His parents adopted two other siblings.

Maino began his pastoral duties after graduating from the Melanesian Nazarene Bible College in 2006.

He got married in 2010 and has two children.

He first served as pastor outside Wau in Bulolo for four years then a year in Watut. He was also the coordinator of the Bulolo Disability Association.

He was ordained with Richard Koi and Titus Koi by the church’s Asia-Pacific general superintendent Dr Jesse Middendorf at the Nazarene North Coast district assembly.

They would be as addresed reverend.

