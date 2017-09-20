When you feel you have failed

IN life we fail sometimes once, sometimes twice, sometimes three times and sometimes every time.

And when that happens we quit, because we did our best and it was not good enough.

Sometimes, too, we succeed and then out of nowhere we make a little mistake and it makes us feel like we have failed.

Oftentimes people look at our size, our height, our colour, our country, our past and tell us we cannot achieve anything great.

Sometimes we believe them, other times we think they are right, so we quit and give up and we hide ourselves from the world and from the people who look up to us.

We hide our dreams, we hide our passion, we hide our talent, we hide our skills, and we hide our ideas. We coil and retire to being quiet and to stay out of trouble.

Today I want to change your mindset of failure and giving up.

When we fail it means – F – First; A – Attempt; I – In; and L- Life

As infants, when we were learning to walk we would fall and then got up and tried again. Now as adults we can run but to that we have to first learn not to fall.

In life, we fail to learn how not to fail.

We don’t quit to learn how to succeed.

Glen Burua

Divine Word University

Madang

