WHERE are the Kapuls, our pride and the national soccer team that went onto beat the same Solomon Islands Bonitos on their way to the historical nation’s cup final against the New Zealand All Whites in 2016?

Soon after, the same Kapuls went on to creating another history by beating the Malaysian national team in a home and away match.

That was the beginning of what PNG as a bigger brother in the Pacific could do and set the benchmark for the smaller island nations to emulate.

However, things began to change rapidly overnight for worse within the next 12 months of what we achieved.

I sympathise for the national coach Fleming Serritslev who had to make do with a team that is not the best he could draw from.

While the Kapuls were playing the Bonitos in Honiara, Jeremy Yasasa was playing in Lae and David Muta and Koriak Upaiga were playing in Port Moresby under the Football Federation PNG.

These are only some of the best who unfortunately, could not make the national team because they were doing their trade under an association not recognised by FIFA.

Well, as the saying goes, we reaped what we sow.

David Chung and John Kapi Nato, let me put it plainly that soccer in PNG is bigger than both of you.

Please provide that opportunity to Serritslev to draw from the best pool in the country to make up the Kapuls.

Lancelot Kamake

Morobe

