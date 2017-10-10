Where are the UK players?

WE have a good number of current Kumuls players playing in various clubs in the United Kingdom who should be considered for the rugby league World Cup. They are experienced and should be selected – players like Dion Aiye, Jessy Joe Parker and others.

This is the World Cup and we should be very honest and smart in the selection process.

What will become of the UK-based players? Papua New Guinea Rugby League did raise them and now that they are playing internationally they should be recognised and picked for the World Cup.

The PNGNRL board didn’t clearly tell PNG why the UK-based players have not be included.

Up to you now.

Steven Moka

Httc, Mt Hagen

Like this: Like Loading...