Where has all the money gone?

I WRITE this with the hope that relevant authorities such as the Police Fraud Squad and Ombudsman Commission will investigate what appears to be embezzlement of huge public funds in National Capital District Commission (NCDC).

From what we know, NCDC had set aside a special budget every year over the last couple of years for 8-Mile urbanisation programme to create a satellite township out of that particular settlement in Port Moresby.

The annual budget appropriated over the years is estimated to be over K17 million and rising.

Even Governor Powes Parkop announced in the media on numerous occasions that he will develop 8-Mile into a fully functional modern suburb of Port Moresby with all the amenities and infrastructures together with land titles for blockholders.

This announcements by Parkop were well received by the 25,000 settlers of 8 Mile.

However, the sad fact is that not a single infrastructure of note has been funded and constructed by NCDC to date.

After much political grandstanding and platitudes in the media there is no health clinic, no school, no police station, no sewerage system, no proper water and electricity supply in 8 Mile.

Even the roads are in perpetual tethers. And not a single land title had been issued to settlers in 8-Mile or for that matter any settler in Port Moresby.

In essence NCDC has been misleading the people of 8 Mile settlement all these years.

Another pertinent question that begs answers is – what did the Governor do with the money he budgeted for 8-Mile urbanisation programme?

How has he expended the money for the benefit of the thousands of suffering people of 8 Mile?

He has to account for the millions of kina purportedly appropriated for 8-Mile development but diverted to other purposes.

We are now only five months away from 2017 general elections so I wonder what Parkop will tell the people when he comes to campaign at 8-Mile Settlement.

Bonny Igime,

Port Moresby