Where is Malabag?

NOW we hear from doctors that the country is out of cancer medication. The disease is the biggest killer in PNG. Only a few months back Health Minister Michael Malabag assured the country that things were going well as far as health went. He rode on the back of the government’s free health service. Can I ask the minister just how effective is the free health service? His assurance – was it just the start of his new general election campaign? Tell us Mr Malabag, have we enough cancer drugs? You are in the position to do so.

– Jason Kolumundra, Port Moresby