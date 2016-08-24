Where is our member?

I WAS frustrated during the vote of no confidence in Parliament on July 22 as ourelected MPs showed their stand by supporting either the Government or the Opposition. However, the people of Kagua/Erave have not seen their MP’s name on either the Government or Opposition list. It has been 10 years since James Lagea entered Parliament as Kagua/Erave MP and by now he should be a senior minister in the Government or a senior shadow minister in the Opposition. It is better that you vacate the seat and let the people elect a new leader in 2017.

– Mark Talipa,

Lae