Where’s all the money for Pak Primary School?

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill and National Executive Council (NEC) approved huge funding for various schools, institutions and infrastructural projects in Manus when NEC convened in Manus immediately after the 2012 general elections.

NEC also allocated millions of kina to other schools like Pisik SDA Primary School, Pombrut Primary School, as well as ECOM High School, Manus and Papitalai Secondary Schools.

For the very first time in the history of Pak Island, the Government specifically allocated K500,000 to Pak Primary School.

To date, there is no tangible evidence of any infrastructure development at Pak Primary School.

The fund management, administration and expenditure of this money are of serious concern for all Pak Islanders as there is nothing to show how the fund is expended.

The island people deserve prudent accountability of the expenditure of the funds.

All right-thinking Pak should be raising and registering accountability, transparency and good governance practice issues with relevant arms of government like Police National Fraud and Anti-Corruption, Ombudsman Commission, National Planning and Monitoring Department, Treasury, and Department of Finance.

It is incumbent on the Office of the Governor of Manus Charlie Benjamin, the Manus administration, the Division of Education, Manus Open MP Ronnie Knight, president of Rapatona LLG, Pak Primary school board to furnish a proper acquittal report and inform Pak Islanders, the O’Neill Government and the people of Manus and PNG how the funds were spent.

The future of Pak islanders and their children’s is now more bleak due to no proper equipped and resourced learning place and environment given the fact that the funding of Pak Primary School was misused or misapplied.

Johnn Kanau Kouse

Pak Island, Manus

