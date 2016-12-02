Who gets the Cup

TOMORROW marks the final stretch the FIFA Women’s Under 20 World Cup in Papua New Guinea. Of the 16 teams that started out on Sunday, 13 November, 12 have dropped out of the world-class competition.

Two matches will be played at the National Football Stadium tomorrow. The first, starting at 4pm will be between Japan and USA. The winner of that game will get 3rd placing while the loser will be relegated to 4th place.

The second game, the grand final between Korea DPR (North Korea) and France, will seal the tournament. It will also be played at the same venue. This is where the world will be watching to see who the Queens of Fifa Women’s U20 World Cup will be in 2016. May the best team win.

