Who wants to be a millionaire?

By ELLEN TIAMU

FORMAL education is about getting jobs and has not much to do with growing people, according to Human Development Institute boss Samuel Tam Snr.

Speaking at a level two graduation ceremony at the institue’s headquarters at 6-Mile last Friday, Tam, or Papa Sam as many call him, said it is a falsehood that without money people cannot succeed in business or that formal education is necessary. The businessman and institute founder stressed that it was the power of the brain and proper conditioning of the mindset that are critical in setting up and running a successful business.

The institute specialises in courses that teach students how to start a business from as little as K10. In level two, participants are given one week to make more than 100 per cent profit.

The 27 graduates had worked in five groups and made 200 per cent more on their initial capital.

“We need human capital to make and use money, not so much the possession of financial capital,” Tam said.

“The first thing you are taught is where the demand is. Learn what the customer wants and give what the customer wants. You’ll never roll your money without the customer. It’s your customer who will make you rich.”

Papua New Guineans marvel at how Asians come into the country and start a small business which ends up as a large enterprise. This, according to Papa Sam, is through conditioning of the mind and knowing what customers want. Knowing how to use their money is the art of making more money, he said.

He said Papua New Guineans can do the same as Asians if they know how to multiply their money and not go shopping every time money lands in their hands.

“The school of rolling money is out on the street, not in a classroom. Rolling is 24/7,” he said.

“There’s no point in you getting money if you don’t know how to use money. Viable person and viable project equals success.

“All of you are millionaires already through resources that you have but have never been taught how to use it.

“Pundaun kirap is how you learn and move on.”

The graduates had spent two weeks on level one, which was about finding out about themselves.

At level two, called The Game of Money, the students are taught theory for a week followed by another week of practical.

The graduation last Friday was also attended by Minister for Justice and Attorney General Davis Steven whose wife was among those who passed level two. This is the second time that his wife attended the institue’s personal viability course. The goal is for her to help the people of Esa’ala in Milne Bay.

“We want to be the first district to create millionaires,” Davis said.

According to the Esa’ala MP they have sent people to SME and SBDC courses and workshops but not much good has come out of those.

“That’s the story of business in Esa’ala, the number is dwindling because people are finding it difficult. We have just come back from an election where people say they want to see money.”

Steven will be inviting Tam to talk to his people. He also plans to discuss with the prime minister how the government can help take the message of personal viability to the people.

Women’s Microbank chairman Ricky Mitio was also there to see his daughter graduate. He was hopeful that the students would help their families and themselves.

The next step up the ladder is level 3, called the Game of Rich and it is where the real “money game” begins. Participants will begin the 25-week session with two weeks of classroom theory work before doing pratical sessions.

For this session, groups will now have 23 weeks to raise K24,000, of which K20,000 will go towards family needs and sustenance while a profit mark of K4000 will pay for the students’ fees at the next level: personal viability.

