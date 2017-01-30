WHP sports council urged to clarify status

By ELIAS LARI

MT HAGEN district sports council chairman Simon Kama has urged the Western Highlands provincial sports council to inform spors if the province will participate at the PNG Games.

Kama raised serious concern about the province’s preparations for the March 18 to April 1 games claiming that the provincial sports body was not making arrangements and informing teams about preparations.

Kama said about four weeks away from the games the provincial sports council was not even conducting meetings or informing team managements of preparations that were in place.

“We’re still in the dark because we are not receiving any news if Team Western Highlands is confirmed to take part or will not be in for the games.

“So far teams have used their own resources to train,” Kama said.

He said some teams were prepared and were now waiting on the council to inform them of travel arrangements and accommodation.

“The council needs to come out and tell us because we cannot to train without receiving any confirmation,” Kama said.

“It would be good if the council could come out and let the teams know what they are doing at the moment.

He warned that if Team Western Highlands did not take part in the Kimbe Games the individual sports may seek legal advice because they would had wasted time and resources in training.

However, Team Western Highlands general manager Peter Nepiel said a decision would be made by the council.

“We do not want anyone to come out now and question us but we will come to you when things are finalised,” Nepiel said.

Provincial sports council member Steven Moka said that they had finalised preparations and were waiting on funding as well as confirming corporate support.

Moka maintained the council had done its part and were just waiting on funding. “There is nothing wrong, the council is prepared but we need to get the financial support before coming out publicly.”

