WHP told to confirm Games participation

By ELIAS LARI

THE Western Highlands provincial sports council has been urged to confirm if they will take part in this year’s PNG Games in Kimbe.

With four weeks remaining before the games begin, Mt Hagen district sports association president Simon Kama claimed that they were not aware of the arrangements.

Kama claimed that there was little funding for the provincial team and this meant the contingent would be reduced in terms of sports and athlete numbers.

However, provincial sports council president Steven Moka said preparation was underway and Team Western Highlands would take part in the PNG Games.

Moka confirmed that they were facing funding problems but this was the same for most provinces.

Moka said the province had initially planned to take part in 21 sports with 540 athletes but they had to reduce the number of sports to nine and would only be sending 168 athletes.

He said the provincial government simply did not have enough money to send the complete number of sports and athletes originally planned for.

He said it would cost them at least K1 million to send a larger group.

“Even though we do not have enough funds this will not stop us, we will still take part,” Moka said.

He said his executives were doing everything to prepare the team for the PNG Games next month.

Kama said on Monday that the provincial government was yet to confirm the money they had set aside for the PNG Games which is why some sports and individuals would miss out.

He there was a distinct lack of urgency or clear communication from the provincial government to the sports and athletes on the Games preparation.

