Widow pursues further education for family

CORRINAH Apugo, a widow and mother of two, is pursuing further education to ensure she can look after her two children as they grow up.

She was among the 575 people from the National Capital District and Central who recently graduated from the Ginigoada Bisnis Foundation. She completed a course in business management. Others received training in book-keeping, mechanical engineering, cooking and sewing.

It was Apugo’s second course at Ginigoada. The first was a life skills training programme which managed to secure her a job as a wharf assistant at Pacific Logistics.

“Looking back, it was very painful, especially living in the city. At times, my kids would go to bed without food and that really broke my heart,” she said.

“I sat for the three weeks’ course and it encouraged me to work and study again. I decided to look for a job and look after my children and their future.

“My kids are now 11 and 10 and it’s been five years since my husband passed away. I’m determined to give back to my kids.”

Ginigoada’s Foundation manager Pastor Mike Field urged the graduates to make the most of their skills and to remember work ethics.

“If you find there is little employment opportunities, create one for yourself,” he said.

The Australian Government supports the Ginigoada Bisnis Foundation through its development partnership with the Government of PNG.

The foundation has helped more than 11,000 people since it was established in 2001. It has taken its mobile learning centres into some of Port Moresby’s toughest areas to give young people a second chance.

A large proportion of Ginigoada graduates go on to take up short-term work placements with industry partners, while some elect to pursue further skills training.

For Apugo, she is better placed now to earn a living to support her children so that they do not again go to bed hungry.

