Wife to face trial over partner’s death

A woman charged with the murder of her husband in Port Moresby has been remanded in custody to wait for her trial at the National Court.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar committed Ellyn Jack, 20, from the Wabia village in Tari district, Hela to appear before a listing judge on Nov 27.

Bidar told the count that there was a prima facie case established and the evidence was sufficient to commit the offender to trial.

The court heard that the accused was allegedly seen fighting with the husband and she internationally murdered him.

Police alleged that the incident happened on March 8, at the uniforce compound at Gerehu.

The accused had an argument with the husband and eventually ended up fighting.He husband was seen holding a timber in his hand to hit the wife. In the event of fighting the husband was seen moving backwards, while facing the wife with the piece of timber lifted up in the air and the wife charging at him with a kitchen knife.

While the victim was moving backwards, he tripped and fell on the ground and the wife allegedly walked straight to him knelt down and stabbed him on the left chest and left him bleeding until he died.

Like this: Like Loading...