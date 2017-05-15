Wife killer awaits penalty

A MAN from Pomio district in East New Britain admitted in court last Thursday that he killed his wife because she had an affair with their adopted son and another relative.

The matter was brought before the National Court in Kokopo, currently on a three-week circuit at Palmalmal in Pomio.

Bernard Suka, 49, of Maskikilie village, East Pomio LLG, murdered his wife, Angela Chuchumor at their family home at Maskikilie village.

The court heard that she was having an intimate relationship with their adoptd son, Gabriel Suka, since 2015.

She also had an intimate relationship with Suka’s relative, Lawrence Lobai, in 2016.

The case was adjourned to this week to allow for the pre-sentence report to be compiled before sentencing.

Like this: Like Loading...