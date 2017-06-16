Wigmen favoured over Mioks

THE Hela Wigmen take on the Enga Mioks in a home game at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby tomorrow.

The round seven Digicel Cup fixture will be the curtain-raiser to the afternoon’s Q-Cup match between the PNG Hunters and the Tweed Heads Seagulls.

The Mioks aggressive style should see some entertaining clashes in the early going but the Wigmen are expected to edge a close affair between the two highland neighbours.

Wigmen five-eighth William Mone could prove the difference with his goal-kicking and organizational skills at first receiver.

The Mioks have a great work ethic and any points on offer will not come easy for the Wigmen in an expected abrasive encounter.

In the other notable fixture, the Goroka Lahanis have a chance to dent the Lae Tigers unbeaten run when they host the Lae Biscuit-sposnored side at the Sir Danny Leah Oval. In the East New Britain capital Kokopo, the Agmark Gurias are favoured to beat the visiting PRK Mendi Muruks.

The Southern Highlanders have not won a match at Kalabond Oval in years and that trend will not change this weekend. The Waghi Tumbe are expected to hand the luckless Port Moresby Vipers their seventh loss of the season when the two sides meet in Minj.

Having lost their last home game 22-12 to the Wigmen in round five, the Tumbe will not be letting the out-of-form Vipers catch a break in Jiwaka.

