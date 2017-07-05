Wigmen get funds for 2017 season

THE Hela Provincial Government through the Hela administration gave K600,000 to the Wigmen rugby league for the Digicel Cup season.

Hela provincial administrator William Bando presented the cheque to money to Wigmen chairman Andy Hetra at the Ela Beach Hotel, Port Moresby, yesterday in the presence of Curtain Brothers representatives.

The construction and civil engineering firm has been contracted to build the Wigmen home ground in Tari.

Bando said that Late Hela Governor Anderson Aigiru had initiated the Wigmen RFL franchise and the provincial government was committed to carrying on that legacy.

“This we want to carry on the late Aigiru’s legacy by supporting the Wigmen,” Bando said.

“He was a vocal supporter of the franchise and this commitment we have made is a sign of that.”

Bando said the Wigmen had a positive effect on the province uniting the Hela people.

Wigmen chairman Hetra said that the funds would be used to help pay for the team’s costs in travel and accommodation.

The team has been temporarily based in Port Moresby at the PNG Institute of Public Administration, Waigani, while work is done to construct a playing facility in Tari.

Hetra said this would relieve some of the administrative and logistical costs involved with running a semi-professional side.

“We relocated to Port Moresby because our home ground has not been built yet but we will hopefully go back to Tari next season,” Hetra said.

