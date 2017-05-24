Wigmen, Gurias set for epic showdown on Sunday

THE battle lines have been drawn.

This Sunday’s Digicel Cup round four fixture between the Agmark Gurias and the Hela Wigmen will be at the National Football Stadium and will double as the curtain-raiser to the Intrust Super Cup round 12 match between the SP Hunters and the Townsville Blackhawks.

Gurias coach Steven Nightingale has proven his ability for someone so young, taking the Gurias to a premiership in 2015 and a grand final last year.

His counterpart, former Muruks back Roderick Puname, is gaining respect across the Digicel Cup as an astute coach, having been involved with the Mendi franchise in its heydays as a player in the early 2000s and then taking on a role as a trainer-assistant coach after ending his playing days for the Mendi side.

Puname’s transition to the coaching ranks took place this season and with a squad of capable players from Hela, Southern Highlands and other parts of the country, led by veteran Joseph Omai, he will have the perfect stage to show his nous for the game in front of an expected full house.

Incidentally, Puname’s Wigmen beat the Mendi Muruks 20-12 in the opening round at the NFS on April 29.

Nightingale and Puname have crossed paths before. In 2014, both men were assistant coaches to the Gurias and Wigmen respectively when the Hela side won the premiership.

Both men have a roster of players that will give them something to build on in 2017 and Saturday will show which man has his shop in order.

