Wigmen wipe Vipers

THE Hela Wigmen handed the Port Moresby Vipers their sixth straight loss in their Digicel Cup round 6 fixture on Sunday.

The Kroton-sponsored side were too strong for the National Capital District Commission-backed team and scored five tries and four conversions for a 28-8 victory.

Vipers managed only an unconverted try in each half.

In Lae, defending champions Snax Tigers had a 14-10 win over the Waghi Tumbes.

The win for the home side was not given on a golden plate as they had to withstand the aggression of Tumbe forwards Bes Danny, Bruce Kawage, Micha Mare, Harvey Tul and Sipa Kolken.

In Port Moresby Wigmen captain and five-eighth William Mone was named man-of-the match for his outstanding effort.

It was a close first half with the Wigmen taking a 6-4 lead to the break.

Winger Clyde Name touched down for the first try which was converted by Mone. The Vipers’ four-pointer was from fullback Lawrence Kuso Jr.

Wigmen had the better of the second half scoring four tries through Stanford Talita 2, Paul Kambi, Mewin Paul.

The Vipers had a poor second half 40 minutes with a high error count and lackluster defence seeing them go down by 20 points.

Former Hunters player Atte Bina Wabo, Nicko Dom, Ham Tina and Raymond Tia tried all afternoon for the Vipers. In the other matches EPG Enga Mioks beat Agmark Rabaul Gurias 22-18 and PRK Mendi Muruks defeated Bintangor Goroka Lahanis 22-14.

Wigmen 28 – (Stanford Talita 2, Paul Kambi, Clyde Name and Mewin Paul tries; William Mone goals). Vipers 8 – (Lawrence Kuso, Supa George Fabian tries).

Standings: Tigers 12, Wigmen 9, Muruks 8, Gurias 7, Lahanis 6, Mioks 4, Tumbe 2, Vipers 0.

