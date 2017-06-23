Will the cost of doing business reduce?

IN PNG today the cost of living has gone up sky high and it is not clear when it will eventually begin to come down.

The cost of doing business has also increased tremendously as well in the last few years, thus, the flow-on effect is now being felt by the consumers of the end product.

One sector that has seen a record increase in costs is the infrastructure development sector; especially the road building works.

PNG may have set some records of sorts along the way in building road infrastructure at a frighteningly high financial costs to the government and the people.

For instance, look at the four kilometres of road in NCD from Pitpit Street, Waigani to Gerehu that took almost three years to complete. And the cost itself is unbelievably, a whooping K42.8million.

If one has a closer look at it that equates to K10.7m per km, which if further broken down equates to K5. 35m each way of the road.

Then, there is the all-too-familiar variations done along the way

by many construction firms

which will almost likely add on

to the financial costs of the

project.

The question remains, will the costs of doing business in PNG be reduced in the near future?

For now we, the small people truly feel that we are hard done by some very bad decisions made by our leaders, both political and bureaucratic in the last five years.

Seko Sisiwan

Boroko

