I will deliver on poll job, Gamato tells nation

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato has called on the people to have faith in him to deliver a successful general election.

He was commenting further on the need to print 10 million ballot papers in Indonesia rather than locally.

Gamato said they always ensured that election materials such as ballot papers were of good quality.

“Every time, we are checking and balancing so that every thing will be okay,” he said.

Its all about doing things properly.

“The cost factor is one big area that we are always checking.

“I assure the nation that we are not compromising the democracy of this country (by printing the papers overseas).

“The important thing is to secure the ballot papers as there have been attempts in the past to duplicate ballot papers.

“We will go to the polls and vote.

“I assure the people of PNG that the Puri group of companies in Indonesia is a world-class reputable company.

“I have seen the premises and I’m satisfied.”

Meanwhile, former Government Printer Ken Kaiah has disputed the K6.6 million cited by Gamato as the cost of printing in Indonesia and transporting to PNG.

He said he served for 22 years as the Government Printer and knew all the big printing companies in PNG, Asia and Australia.

“From my knowledge, printing such a magnitude of ballot papers in big printers in Indonesia, China, India and the Philippines will cost only about K3million,” he said.

“The K6.6 million said by Gamato is for on-shore costing for local printing companies and not for offshore printing companies, especially in Indonesia.”

