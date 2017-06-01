I will resign after becoming MP, says Sir Mekere

MORESBY North-West candidate and former prime minsiter Sir Mekere Morauta says he is only required to resign from the PNG Sustainable Development Program (PNGSDP) board after he has been sworn in as a Member of Parliament

“PNGSDP is a private company, not a government department, government institution or State-owned enterprise,” he said.

“Therefore, I am not a public servant or a public employee.”

He was reacting to calls for him to resign from his position as a director of PNGSD to contest the election.

Sir Mekere said that it was astonishing that his status as a director should be an election issue.

Like this: Like Loading...