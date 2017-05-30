I will restore transparency and accountability, says former PM

FORMER Prime Minister and independent candidate for Moresby North-West Sir Mekere Morauta says he will restore the processes and machinery of good governance, transparency and accountability if elected.

Speaking last Saturday at the invitation of the University of Papua New Guinea students at the Port Moresby Nature Park, Sir Mekere said that he would re-instate the abolished Task Force Sweep team and properly fund all State law-enforcing agencies including the police fraud squad, Ombudsman Commission, Office of the Auditor-General and the State Solicitor.

Sir Mekere said when in government he would take tough action on corruption to improve governance through, among others:

Reinstating the Task Force Sweep team and resourcing it to investigate corruption throughout the public sector, including known cases, without any interference;

Widening the Proceeds of Crime legislation to allow prosecution of all parties involved – givers and takers;

Strengthening and adequately fund the police so that the Fraud and Anti-Corruption Directorate can carry out its investigations properly, without political interference;

Adequately funding the Auditor General, the Ombudsman Commission, the Office of the Public Prosecutor and the Police Prosecutor;

Increase funding to allow the Judiciary to appoint special judges to hear corruption cases expeditiously; and

Tabling the reports and recommendations of Ccommissions of inquiry, including into SABLs and the Finance Department, and act on them.

