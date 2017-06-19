We will return O’Neill back to Parliament

I REFER to media articles about a candidate for the Ialibu /Pangia wanting to oust current MP and Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

The people of Ialibu/Pangia and also neighbouring electorates in Southern Highlands are trailing behind O’Neill because since the years of hardship have being relieved in terms of school fees, health services, roads and many other infrastructure developments that are currently shaping.

Most importantly, it is in history where a prime minister of the country is from a remote electorate in Southern Highlands no other than Ialibu/Pangia. Comparing to other electorates in the country, Ialibu/Pangia electorate is the only performed electorate after many years of negligence in terms of infrastructure developments.We will return him back to parliament on the first count.

Mark Talipa

Lae

Like this: Like Loading...