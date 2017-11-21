How will rural people register SIM cards?

There is an awareness urging all to register their SIM cards.

It sounds good in itself, however, I am just wandering as to how the general population that live in the villages will get their sim cards registered?

Many are illiterate.

Just because they receive messages on their mobile phones asking them to register their SIM cards doesn’t mean they know what it’s all about.

Some will no doubt walk for hours to carry out what is required of them.

I think it’s a tiring, time-consuming and expensive exercise for some.

Can the authorities look into that?

Tony

