We will support Hunters all the way

I would like share my observation on our teams loss over the weekend to the Seagulls.

Though the loss silenced us, we are confident the maestro coach and team has identified and will amend the loopholes.

Nevertheless, I thought currently our team need to have depth in the halves, as from my view I thought the absence of stalwart five-eight and captain Ase Boas left a space where there was a lack in game control both in attack and in general play.

Not to undermine our makeshift 6 in dynamic dummy Wartovo Puara Jr. So i thought Coach should be looking at having backup halves from the Digicel Cup clubs to groom them for such situations. Other than that, our team is looking strong and will be going strong.

We will support all the way. Hunters Truave!

Hunters Supporter, StoneyM.

