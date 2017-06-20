Win tops achievement list

THE Tweed Heads Seagulls maybe last on the Intrust Super Cup ladder but their gutsy 14-10 win over the PNG Hunters last Saturday easily tops their list of achievements in 2017.

Taking on the competition leaders at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby is no easy feat for any side let alone the competition’s wooden spoon favourites.

The New South Wales-based team silenced more than 6000 home fans and created their own slice of history.

Coach Aaron Zimmerle’s men surprised everyone, including themselves, to come away with their first win on PNG soil.

With eight games and two byes remaining, Tweed Heads may be a mathematical chance to make the finals but Zimmerle said his side were focused on finishing the season well – it was only a matter of consistency.

“We just need to find that energy and intensity every week and that will allow us to win more games,” Zimmerle said.

“Our goal is simple and that is to finish the season off strongly, so I guess this win over the Hunters at their home ground will motivate us to do that.

“We have eight games left and we want to finish the season as strongly as we can,” Zimmerle said.

The Seagulls bagged their fourth win of the season but importantly have knocked over two of the competition’s big guns in the Hunters and the Redcliffe Dolphins in round 12.

“We’ve got a young group and the most important thing is that they’ll take a lot of belief and confidence from this win.

“We’ve beaten two of the competition’s best sides so I just hope we can build on this,” he added.

He thanked the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League and the Hunters management for their hospitality and wished the Hunters the best of luck as they look ahead to the finals.

