Wine demand increasing in the country

THE demand for wine is steadily increasing with more people in the middle-class seeking an alternative to similar products available in the market, Market 2000 Australia Export Consortia PNG manager Judith Elijah says.

She said this at a wine-tasting event which the company featuring 10 Australian wines in Port Moresby on Friday.

Elijah told The National that the demand for wine came mostly from major hotels and restaurants.

There was also an increase in the consumers’ retail purchase.

The wine-tasting event was an initiative between Market 2000 and the Rapala Restaurant at Crowne Plaza. Around 80 people attended.

“The company along with Rapala Restaurant are showcasing their menu and how it complements the wine we have here,” Elijah said.

“Certainly, there is growing demand for wine here.

“There is a growing middle-class who are spending more.”

