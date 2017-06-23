Wingti launches group

By TONY PALME

FORMING associations is a good way to mobilise the community, encourage development, and bring in services to improve their lives.

Western Highlands Governor Paias Wingti launched the West Kambia Rural Association Incorporation formed by the nine councillors of West Kambia to assist more than 20,000 people there.

Patron and founder Paulus Bak said people in West Kambia in the Lower Nebliyer area see little government service.

“We the educated elites joined hands with our councillors to help ourselves. This association aims to push forward our development agendas to improve our lives,” he said.

“In 20 years’ time, the population of this area will be so big.

“We must have a lot of schools so that our children are educated.

“Education is our future. This is what this association stands for.

“We are open to anyone who can support us to help improve the lives of our people.”

Chairman Joe Kewa said they wanted better roads, bridges, electricity, schools and health services.

“Whoever becomes our leader after the election must maintain our road quarterly and annually,” he said.

They also want peace to prevail to assist development and services.

