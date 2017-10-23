Wingti priorities education for WHP

EDUCATION will become a top priority for the Western Highlands government in the next three years, Governor Paias Wingti says.

This will include the establishment of a new centre for the University of Southern Cross, Australia, in Mt Hagen next year.

Wingti revealed that during the swearing in of Mul-Baiyer district development authority members on Friday.

He said this would help students achieve Australian-standard degrees.

Wingti said education was a top priority for the government because he found that it was the only way to lift standards.

He said for three years, he would be spending time to fix the entire education system in the province.

Wingti said he was meeting board members and teachers of all schools in the province to polish up and develop standards.

