Winner of K250,000 gives award to former school

A WOMAN who won an education project initiated by the Digicel Foundation worth K250,000 has awarded it to the primary school she had attended in her early school days.

Salome Irima, 38, from Matupit, East New Britain, was announced the winner after the door prize was drawn by Digicel Papua New Guinea Foundation at the Men of Honour Awards Gala Night at the Stanley Hotel last week.

Irima said she was shocked to have won and hoped that her win would benefit a lot of students when the project was completed.

She was given the opportunity to pick which school should benefit from the project. She immediately nominated St Michael’s Primary School in Matupit which she had attended.

She said Matupit was where she grew up and completed her education.

Irima thanked the Digicel Foundation for giving her the chance to contribute to her community.

“This school project will give hope and raise the morale of the children and the Matupit community as well,” she said.

Guest speaker Captain Granger Narara drew the prize and Foundation chief executive officer Beatrice Mahuru and chairman Douveri Henao presented the prize to Irima.

