Winner receives car

Winner of EMTV’s popular singing competition Vocal Fusion season four, Junior Elizah, plans to hire out his brand new car to generate an income for himself.

He told The National of his plans shortly after he won a 2016 Toyota Hilux 6th Element in the grand final show of Vocal Fusion at the Cosmopolitan night-club at Vision City in Port Moresby last Sunday.

The 2016 Toyota Hilux 6th Element was sponsored by Ela Motors.

Elizah scored the highest votes from the public via social media and mobile phone texts to beat three other contestants.

“A big thanks to the public, I love you all and thank you for your votes,” Elizah told The National.

Elizah 21, originally from East New Britain but based in Madang, said he did not think he would make it to the grand final show.

He said the public had brought him to the grand final.

“My father is a choir master but I was not used to singing in public,” Elizah said.

“I only sing at home but because of this opportunity (Vocal Fusion) I came here. I can’t believe that I got the key (to the vehicle).”

“My message to those young people out there that have the talent of singing is, please come (to Vocal Fusion) and step out.”

“You cannot remain the same, you need to change.”

Elizah kicked of the grand final show with a rendition of a jazz song titled, Just haven’t met you yet which was originally sung byCanadian singer and songwriter Michael Steven Bublé.

In the second round, Elizah came back even stronger by singing a popular reggae hit, “Black roses,” originally performed by Jamaican reggae group, Inner Circle.

Vocal Fusion judge and PNG artist Jagarizza told Elizah after his final performance that reggae was the genre that best suited him.

“That’s your voice, that’s your ID, and that’s where we are taking it,” Jagarizza told Elizah.

“You’re packaged (and) you’re ready.”

Elizah was the first contestant from the Madang auditions to win Vocal Fusion.

McSteve Polly was the first runner up in the show. He won K20,000 cash prize and a year’s fully sponsored recording contract sponsored by Paradise Beverages.

The first ever duet to reach the Vocal Fusion grand final, N-Jay were the second runner up. They won a cash prize of K10, 000.

Mary-Magdalene Bolokon, the third runner up won a K5000 cash prize.

A total of 40 contestants selected from Madang, Wewak, Mt Hagen, Kokopo and Port Moresby participated in the competition which ran for over three months.

