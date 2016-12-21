Winners of Facebook competition named

By SHARLYNE ERI

A STUDENT and a public servant have won two return tickets to a destination of their choice in a competition organised by PNG Air to coincide with World AIDS Day.

Joanne Nana, a student at the Jubilee Catholic Secondary School, and Rachael Morehari, an employee of the department of health, won return tickets to a destination of choice in a Facebook photo competition.

Chief commercial officer of PNG Air Paul Abbot said the company was privileged to support and be a part of World AIDS Day.

“World AIDS Day is a huge national event and we are pleased to be a part of such an important project with the assistance we provide to the AIDS Council in the message programme to help people raise awareness and increase the treatment options,” Abbot said.

World AIDS Day organising committee deputy chairman Robert Eri thanked PNG Air for the support on behalf of the National AIDS Council Secretariat.

He said the support had helped in promoting awareness on safe sex practices through the Facebook competition, which had involved the public in the campaign against HIV/AIDS.

Eri said the secretariat looked forward to developing the relationship with PNG Air.

The Facebook photo competition was a lead up activity to World AIDS Day on Dec 1. It invited people to upload creative photographs with the message of practising safe sex to prevent HIV infection.

