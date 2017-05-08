Winnie helps Papaka thrash Amoana Koupa

STRIKER Tau Winnie scored a hat trick of goals to help Papaka thrash Amoana Koupa 7-1 in the Southern Conference’s National Premier League match on Saturday.

Watched by a large crowd at PNG Football Stadium at Waigani, the match did not go as anticipated because Papaka were too classy for Koupa in the clash of Central teams. Winnie played a good skipper’s role by setting the first two goals – for Numa Ila in the eighth minute and later volleyed a good header for Ilagi Geno in the 20th minute before scoring himself in the 28th minute to put them in front 3-0 at half time.

Winnie opened the floodgate in the 52nd minute but Koupa pulled one back through Phila Vela in the 58th minute.

Numa Ila picked up his second goal of the afternoon before super sub Bruce Manase scored in the 74th while Winnie put the nail into the coffin with a classic display to seal the match in the 87th minute to cushion the lead.

Koupa tried every trick in the book but could not contain the free-flowing and one-touch football by Papaka.

Winnie said he was happy with the win and gave credit to his boys for putting up a strong fight despite one man down after right fullback Rup Emil was red-carded.

“It is a highlight for my football career, scoring three goals in one match,” Winnie said, adding that it was a team work that saw his team win the opponents.

The competition is into round three of the season.

Papaka 7 (Numa Ila 2, Ilagi Geno, goal, Tau Winnie, 3, Bruce Manase goals), Amoana Koupa 1 (Phila Vela, goal).

H/T 3-0 (Papaka).

