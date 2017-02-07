Wipe the dirt from your eyes and see the truth

REFER to the article Governor-General-elect Dadae vows to serve PNG with integrity in one of our online news medium.

Are we Papua New Guineans really incapable of doing something to correct this calculated ploy by political parties to control our so-called democracy?

My good and intelligent people are you not in a position to see what is happening in a smokescreen form right before your eyes?

Is there a way in which we the ordinary people can use our power to oppose these tricks?

While Mr Dadae is vowing to do right how will we believe that he will be true to his words when Parliament through a one party majority voted him in while serving as a Member of Parliament under that party.

Can someone in the know how tell us if there is a way to stop parliament from voting in sitting members of parliament aligned with ruling parties from occupying one of our the lands highest position?

I am now a worried man in that laws will be enacted, change and ratified by Government house through their own man to suit their political ambitions.

I think something should be done to make necessary changes so that only highly integrity and respected members of our communities be allowed to occupy the Vice Regal position instead of current serving members of a ruling party using their numerical strengths to put who they want and who they will easily control to not intervene and dissolved government and parliament if the legislature.

This government should be voted out or else we will have a repeat of things that has been happening with regards to changes to laws that impedes on the fundamental rights of our citizens.

Ignasius Komgoi

Lihir, NIP

