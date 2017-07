This road leads to the residential area at Kreer Heights. By the state of it, your wouldn’t think that this leads to a national highway, but it does. It leads to the national highway that connects Wewak, Angoram, Yangoru, Saussia, Maprik and Wosera Gawi districts in East Sepik. Hopefully, it gets some much-needed attention as national highways, and the roads linked to them, should be maintained regularly.

