Disgusting describes my home town main bus terminal and it is also quite embarrassing to see overseas visitors touring Alotau and photographing the good, the bad and the ugly. It is sad that my people had gone a step back in cleanliness and hygiene in the past five years that I had been away. Back in my home town last December I was greeted with dirt from the buses to the bus terminal. This scene is an every day occurrence at Alotau and it is at its dirtiest over weekends. The shame of it all – to the concerned authorities too – who are responsible for keeping Alotau clean.– BIGA LEBASI words and picture.

