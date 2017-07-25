Better road conditions in Papua New Guinea remains a major challenge. People need better road links to connect them to the outside world but in PNG, most rural areas lack better roads. When there is better road it makes life much more easier for people. Roads in PNG must be maintained and fixed regularly because it is a basic service people need. Pictured is a big pothole near the Wau signboard in Lae, Morobe. The road is not in the good condition and it must be fixed inorder for people to use.

