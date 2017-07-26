The Lae industrial city requires a more advanced waste disposal management mechanism in place and a new dumping site. Some residents avoid paying city council fees, dump rubbish on public stand-alone bins at nights and early hours of morning. The Second Seven dump is no longer manageable and has become a health hazard. Pictured is a company truck dumping rubbish along the roadside instead of dumping the rubbish further inside the actual dumping site. The new Morobe governor elect and Lae MP need to address this issue in collaboration with Lae City Council.

