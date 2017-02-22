Hagen town, the premier city in the Highlands, is not what it used to be. Streets in the middle of the town are filled with street vendors selling betel nut, food and all sorts of things. Pick pocketing and other petty crimes are rife and there are piles of rubbish everywhere. Police are not doing much to control the movement of the people and vendors are selling their items right in the middle of the town even though there are designated markets like Kaiwe, New Town and Kamgawur. The town authority and police must do something to restore the city’s image.

