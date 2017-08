More than 500 people of Gabensis village in Morobe are homeless after floods swept away half the village. People were homeless and seeking refuge in the classrooms of a primary school. Pictured are remains of some houses that were washed away by flood at Gabensis village in Wampar, Morobe on Sunday. Morobe disaster office is monitoring the situation, and will do an assessment to assist those who are affected. – Picture supplied by Ben Johnson

