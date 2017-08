The cargo ship MV Elema sitting half-submerged at Voco Point beach in Lae, Morobe. An engineering company had taken it to Lae for repairs but strong winds in December caused the stern to go under water. The tides and currents have slowly been dragging the ship in. Months ago you could see the bow of the ship from the junction of Seagull Street and Voco Point Road. Now you can’t. Attempts to refloat the ship have failed.

Like this: Like Loading...