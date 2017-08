People selling food in front of a pile of rubbish in Hohola, Port Moresby. Betel nut chewers spit anywhere, which is unhygienic and an eyesore. Betel nut chewers should be more responsible with their rubbish. People should put rubblish in its proper place in order to keep the place clean and attractive. Having rubbish heaped everywhere is an eyesore and a health hazard.

