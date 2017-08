This is the usual scene at Goroka’s famous Suave buai (betel nut) market everyday. Seven healthy piglets were seen roaming the market beside the highlands highway and were entering the market space where vendors were frying sausages and lamb flaps when the Eyewitness caught up. On several occasion pigs walk across the highway and hold up traffic, this has been the usual scene at Suave buai market section of the highlands highway in Goroka Eastern Highlands Province almost everyday.

Like this: Like Loading...