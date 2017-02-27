The sorry state of what used to be a sealed road between the National Development Bank and Air Niugini office in Madang.

Madang MP Nixon Duban earlier explained that the deteriorating condition of the roads in Madang town are structural engineering issues, adding that issue was to do with the storm water drainage.

When the Lands Board allocated land for development in Madang, buildings were erected on the outlets for the waterways. But Duban said number of options are now before the Works Department to address the deteriorating road condition in Madang town.

