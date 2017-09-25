The fishing industry in the country provides employment opportunities to thousands of people and millions of kina to government. However, the disadvantage of it is the waste management disposal, both at sea and factories.

In Lae, along the China Town-Malahang road, settlers have complained of a foul smell.

Residents near the main market and employees of Morobe Coast Shipping and Morobe Fisheries Authority have also complained of the same stench. It seems the source of the smell was aboard this fishing vessel that has been berthed at the Lae Yacht Club. On the vessel is a large black fishing net that was used but never removed or washed.

The net is not only creating the stench, but it is also attracting blue flies. Can the Fisheries Minister and environmental officers set proper policies for waste disposal?

