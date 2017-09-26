A beach should be kept clean for people to swim and spend time there but this is not the case for the beach opposite the Port Moresby Technical College.

City residents go there to take in the fresh air, take pictures and some even bring food for a picnic.

However, it’s hard to enjoy yourself as the beach is filled with plastics and containers and people don’t like swimming because the sea isn’t clean.

Villagers living nearby and residents that visit the beach should be mindful of their rubbish.

