Locals from Maipe village in Tambul Western Highlands helping to build drainage for the 55.5km Mendi – Tambul road funded by the Asian Development Bank and the government of Papua New Guinea at a cost of K89 million.

This road is expected to be completed by next year.

Thousands of people from Mendi in Southern Highlands and Tambul will now experience cash flow, venture into farming and take part meaningfully in the nations building.

