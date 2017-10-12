This was the chaos along Waigani Drive yesterday morning when the traffic lights stopped working on the Koura Way intersection, near Waigani Police Station.

The lights were out for most part of the morning and left commuters frustrated.

Traffic police assistance would have helped but it did not arrive.

In other countries, drivers would simply have followed the traffic code, which in this case was the righthand rule: You give way to the right unless you’re turning left.

Unfortunately we were not in another country.

